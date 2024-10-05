Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.42 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Kura Oncology worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

