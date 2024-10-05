Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,163,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

