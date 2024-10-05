Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.01% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $8,854,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,574,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,540.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,409,066 shares of company stock valued at $35,908,648. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

