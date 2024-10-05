Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,907 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $283.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.