Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $17.49 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

