Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 987,923 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of Vimeo worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vimeo by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vimeo

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,328.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMEO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

