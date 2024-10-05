MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

