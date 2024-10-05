NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in NVIDIA by 887.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 110,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 169,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 154,918 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,226.6% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 906.9% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.