Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 887.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,527 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,308,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,638,441,000 after buying an additional 144,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,403,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $694,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300,125 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,973,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 948,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $469,558,000 after buying an additional 305,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 794,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,284,000 after buying an additional 141,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

