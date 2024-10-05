Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 893.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

