WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

