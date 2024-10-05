Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 695.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,036 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 934.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 899.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 653,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $80,791,000 after buying an additional 588,530 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 810.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 993.1% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 78,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

