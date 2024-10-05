Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $266,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 887,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,790,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

Shares of MSFT opened at $416.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $314.90 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day moving average is $425.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

