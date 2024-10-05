Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Shares Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 4,613,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,459,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 243.34% and a negative net margin of 1,053.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.