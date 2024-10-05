Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 207,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 168,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nevada King Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

