Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 34,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 210,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDN. StockNews.com downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

