Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 8,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies comprises 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lwmg LLC owned about 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

