Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

