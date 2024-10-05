Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
