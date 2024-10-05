Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 26,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Yellow Stock Down 8.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.54.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
