Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 26,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Yellow Stock Down 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.54.

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.