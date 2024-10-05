American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 518,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 615,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Battery Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
