Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.57). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.47), with a volume of 670,255 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.34) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.4 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.