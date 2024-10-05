Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.57). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.47), with a volume of 670,255 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.34) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market capitalization of £972.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.53.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.