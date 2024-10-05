Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 3,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.33.
Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9550562 EPS for the current year.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
