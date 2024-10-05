Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 3,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9550562 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kolibri Global Energy

In other Kolibri Global Energy news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.74 per share, with a total value of C$36,498.00. Insiders bought a total of 16,837 shares of company stock valued at $71,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

