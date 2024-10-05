Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.95 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 315.50 ($4.22). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 310.70 ($4.16), with a volume of 4,270,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.33), for a total value of £1,239,024.60 ($1,657,336.28). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.