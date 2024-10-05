Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,449.63 ($32.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,608 ($34.88). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,579 ($34.50), with a volume of 272,012 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.10) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,595.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,452.49.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.93), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($243,008.80). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

