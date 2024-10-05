Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,918.28 ($25.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,924 ($25.74). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,905 ($25.48), with a volume of 589,574 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.09) to GBX 2,400 ($32.10) in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,325 ($31.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,949.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,918.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,687.50%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

