Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.72 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 113.04 ($1.51). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.51), with a volume of 103,539 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £96.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,883.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.86.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.