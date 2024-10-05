Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.87 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 530.68 ($7.10). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 523.50 ($7.00), with a volume of 4,795,510 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.75) to GBX 510 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -973.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.65 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

