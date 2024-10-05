Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.87 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 530.68 ($7.10). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 523.50 ($7.00), with a volume of 4,795,510 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.75) to GBX 510 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Phoenix Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.65 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.