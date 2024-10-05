Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,019.81 ($40.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,158 ($42.24). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,137 ($41.96), with a volume of 556,039 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.18) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.74).

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTB

Whitbread Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,955.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,944.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,017.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.