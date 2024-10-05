Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,019.81 ($40.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,158 ($42.24). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,137 ($41.96), with a volume of 556,039 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.18) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,955.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,944.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,017.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

