Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,734 shares of company stock worth $8,038,565. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

RIVN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

