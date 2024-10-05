Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.57 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 23.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $7.49 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

