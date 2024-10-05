Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 270,972 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,779,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of Ribbon Communications worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.28 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

