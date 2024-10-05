Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $483.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,623.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

