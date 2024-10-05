Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.75% of ZimVie worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIMV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in ZimVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $440.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.12.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $9,297,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,259,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

