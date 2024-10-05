Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.64 Million Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.03% of Village Super Market worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $594,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.1 %

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $29.99 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

