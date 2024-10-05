Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 103,232 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.