Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

LXU opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.19. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $605.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

