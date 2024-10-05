Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,378,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period.

Shares of AVES opened at $52.64 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

