Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 201,939 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,054,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,648,101 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 1,790,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

