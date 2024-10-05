Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 529.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.80 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.