Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $47.08 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.