Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP increased its stake in MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $129.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.43 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

