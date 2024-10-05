Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

