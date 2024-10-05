Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Privia Health Group worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

