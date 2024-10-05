OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 418,603 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 86.3% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 303,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

