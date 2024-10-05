Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.42% of Genesco worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 57.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 477,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GCO opened at $28.20 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

