Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Anika Therapeutics worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 116,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 86,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

