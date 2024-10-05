Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.88 and traded as high as C$26.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$25.98, with a volume of 172,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.90.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.