Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.30 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 288.82 ($3.86). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 173,482 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,078.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

