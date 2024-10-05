Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €135.69 ($150.77) and traded as high as €135.85 ($150.94). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €134.25 ($149.17), with a volume of 162,205 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

