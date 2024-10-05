Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.64 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 672 ($8.99). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.94), with a volume of 81,467 shares.
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 691.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 625.87. The company has a market capitalization of £547.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,723.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.54), for a total value of £416,235.14 ($556,761.82). Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.